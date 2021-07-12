LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) EVP Sells $942,034.79 in Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NYSE:LPSN) EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 16,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total transaction of $942,034.79.

LPSN traded down $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,013. LivePerson, Inc. has a one year low of $37.10 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

