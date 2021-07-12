LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

RAMP stock opened at $43.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.26 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.79. LiveRamp has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in LiveRamp by 930.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,351,000 after buying an additional 31,746 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $516,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in LiveRamp in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

