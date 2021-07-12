Lizabeth H. Zlatkus Sells 11,000 Shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BPFH) Stock

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BPFH) Director Lizabeth H. Zlatkus sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total value of $167,200.00.

About Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Private Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Private Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.