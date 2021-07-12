loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.58.

LDI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on loanDepot from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. started coverage on loanDepot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on loanDepot from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on loanDepot from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised loanDepot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of LDI opened at $12.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. loanDepot has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $39.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 170.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that loanDepot will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CAO Nicole Carrillo sold 11,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $164,595.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,202.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,955,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,994,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,485,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot in the first quarter worth about $997,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

