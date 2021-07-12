Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) vs. Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Critical Analysis

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) and Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and Logan Ridge Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Portman Ridge Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00 Logan Ridge Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Portman Ridge Finance currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.61%. Given Portman Ridge Finance’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Portman Ridge Finance is more favorable than Logan Ridge Finance.

Profitability

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Logan Ridge Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Portman Ridge Finance 128.77% 13.13% 5.10% Logan Ridge Finance 79.62% -0.64% -0.21%

Risk & Volatility

Portman Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logan Ridge Finance has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Portman Ridge Finance and Logan Ridge Finance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Portman Ridge Finance $42.76 million 4.17 $31.57 million $0.34 6.97 Logan Ridge Finance $26.45 million 2.83 -$35.45 million $0.03 920.00

Portman Ridge Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Logan Ridge Finance. Portman Ridge Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Logan Ridge Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.5% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Portman Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Logan Ridge Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Portman Ridge Finance beats Logan Ridge Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications. It provides financing in the form of debt and also makes equity co-investments. It also takes controlling interest.

Logan Ridge Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries. It typically considers investments in the United States. The fund invests $5 million and $50 million per transaction in companies with greater than $4.5 million of TTM EBITDA and enterprise value less than $250 million. It may also invest in senior secured positions in "stretch" senior secured loans. The fund makes minority equity co-investments, alongside management or financial sponsors.

