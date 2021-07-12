Loki (LOKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $29.72 Million

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a total market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33,554.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,104.55 or 0.06271978 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.19 or 0.01457894 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.83 or 0.00407790 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.85 or 0.00145574 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.93 or 0.00628615 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.61 or 0.00419039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.67 or 0.00326834 BTC.

About Loki

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

