Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) Major Shareholder Acquires $959,686.34 in Stock

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NYSE:LONE) major shareholder Kruco Llc purchased 113,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $959,686.34. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

LONE traded up $1.50 on Monday, reaching $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 12,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,825. Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.01 and a 12-month high of $20.99.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 52,861 net acres in Texas counties.

