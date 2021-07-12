LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) PT Lowered to $220.00 at Citigroup

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 57.81% from the stock’s current price.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.35.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

Shares of LPLA stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.63. LPL Financial has a 1-year low of $73.14 and a 1-year high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Burton White sold 50,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total transaction of $7,417,108.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,248,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

Featured Article: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.