LuaSwap (LUA) Market Capitalization Hits $5.63 Million

LuaSwap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 12th. LuaSwap has a total market cap of $5.63 million and $26,748.00 worth of LuaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LuaSwap has traded 7% higher against the dollar. One LuaSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0570 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00053084 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002982 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016730 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.31 or 0.00885326 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

LuaSwap Coin Profile

LuaSwap is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. LuaSwap’s total supply is 213,833,195 coins and its circulating supply is 98,855,465 coins. LuaSwap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling LuaSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LuaSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LuaSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LuaSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

