Luis A. Gonzalez Sells 350,000 Shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Stock

Mission Produce, Inc. (NYSE:AVO) Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $6,951,000.00.

Shares of AVO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 424,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,601. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Get Mission Produce alerts:

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mission Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mission Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.