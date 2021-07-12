Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$18.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective (down previously from C$13.30) on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

LUNMF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.29. 54,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,755. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $13.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.88.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $681.48 million for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 9.34%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.