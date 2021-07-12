Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 38.54% from the stock’s current price.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Lyell Immunopharma stock opened at $15.88 on Monday. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $18.90.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

