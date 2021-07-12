Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Islet Management LP

Islet Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Islet Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of Lyft worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Lyft by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,421 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after buying an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,235 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Lyft by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,868 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,095,786 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $53,836,000 after buying an additional 22,781 shares during the last quarter. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LYFT traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.60. 53,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,261. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.15. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $68.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 80.71% and a negative net margin of 88.32%. The company’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Lawee sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $209,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $305,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,345,205. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on LYFT. Wedbush increased their target price on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Lyft from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Lyft from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Lyft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

