Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.94

Mack-Cali Realty Co. (NYSE:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.94 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 9121 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

CLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Mack-Cali Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack-Cali Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.76 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Mack-Cali Realty news, Director A. Akiva Katz bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.46 per share, with a total value of $3,292,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,971.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 470,000 shares of company stock worth $7,716,491 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mack-Cali Realty by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty during the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Mack-Cali Realty during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mack-Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout New Jersey. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

