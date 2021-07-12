MacroGenics, Inc. (NYSE:MGNX) Major Shareholder Purchases $1,630,500.00 in Stock

MacroGenics, Inc. (NYSE:MGNX) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.74 per share, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of MGNX traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.78. 22,735 shares of the company were exchanged.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.