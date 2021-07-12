MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Price Down 5.8%

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s stock price traded down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $26.31 and last traded at $26.31. 4,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 820,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.94.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MacroGenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.99% and a negative net margin of 126.15%. The company had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MacroGenics news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,100,564 shares in the company, valued at $125,244,578.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $154,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNX. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 1,751.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,339 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 70.3% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,148,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,416,000 after buying an additional 887,000 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 60.3% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,014,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after buying an additional 757,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,207,000 after buying an additional 678,774 shares during the period. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 12.8% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,933,594 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,135,000 after buying an additional 558,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

