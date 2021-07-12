Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.67.

MDGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 10,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,225,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $136,183,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,301 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDGL opened at $102.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 1.03. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $95.06 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.85) by $0.53. As a group, analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

