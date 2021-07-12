Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,242 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.05% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 15.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,160,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,800,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth about $815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $15.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.96.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

