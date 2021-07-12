Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:MHLD) Director Sells $105,000.00 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:MHLD) Director Keith A. Thomas sold 30,000 shares of Maiden stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00.

Shares of MHLD traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 161,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,118. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

