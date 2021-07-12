Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 14,850 Shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,850 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF accounts for 0.8% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3,502.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 36,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35,020 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GDX opened at $34.22 on Monday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.64 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

