Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 5,554 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 506.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 111,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after purchasing an additional 92,723 shares during the period. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.83 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.45.

