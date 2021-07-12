Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,461 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,197 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omega Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 108,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 69,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 32,280 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,727,000 after buying an additional 11,449 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,661,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 54,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 15,017 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHF opened at $39.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.83. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

