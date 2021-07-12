Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Buys 22,625 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,784,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,094 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,961,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after purchasing an additional 369,746 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,316,000 after acquiring an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,674,000 after acquiring an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,363,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 15,897 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHE opened at $31.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.