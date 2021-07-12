Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.3% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.47. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $84.22 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.132 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

