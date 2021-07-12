Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $10.62 Million Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,140 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 1.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 38,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $105.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.19. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $105.76.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

