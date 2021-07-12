Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 392 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $400.09 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $286.63 and a 52-week high of $400.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

