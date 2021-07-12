Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $765,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 496.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 39,109 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,652,000. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 224.6% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 73,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $209,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.77. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

