Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.03 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,365 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 758,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,321 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,657,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at $501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 996,387 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.63, for a total value of $134,143,581.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $137.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

