Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $78.58 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $79.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77.

