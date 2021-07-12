Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 32.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

AMLP stock opened at $35.87 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $38.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.69.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

