Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $1.56 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2021

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 2.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMAR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 151.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 24.2% in the first quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 28,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000.

Shares of BMAR opened at $33.09 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $33.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.40.

