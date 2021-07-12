Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,703 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.70.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $169.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $133.65 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

