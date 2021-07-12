Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 29,433 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares during the quarter. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF makes up about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZA. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 207.7% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 45.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $103,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000.

PZA stock opened at $27.44 on Monday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.27 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.22.

