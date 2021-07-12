Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 66,960 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 66,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $824,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,957,000.

Shares of FMAR stock opened at $31.89 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a fifty-two week low of $29.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.30.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.