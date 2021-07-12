Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 37.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,377,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,808,318,000 after buying an additional 1,751,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,570,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,221,698,000 after buying an additional 527,334 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,511,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,219,000 after buying an additional 989,433 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,779,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,365,000 after buying an additional 141,615 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,450,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,244,000 after buying an additional 169,839 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP opened at $127.95 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.40 and a fifty-two week high of $128.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.