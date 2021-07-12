Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 579.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 352.9% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 100.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ stock opened at $130.70 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.87. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $131.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TQQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.