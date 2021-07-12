Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,787,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,732,000 after buying an additional 191,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,731,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,640,000 after buying an additional 211,468 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,392,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,804,000 after buying an additional 16,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,974,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,752,000 after buying an additional 54,057 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $157.52 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $118.29 and a one year high of $158.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.