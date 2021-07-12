Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 12,650 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,650 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $179,000.

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $57.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.21. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $57.72.

