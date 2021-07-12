Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,518 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

In other news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $178.29 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $113.37 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.94 billion, a PE ratio of -70.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

