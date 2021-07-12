Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 845 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 845 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $351.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $995.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.80. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.90 and a 12-month high of $358.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $20,699,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,268,870 shares of company stock worth $736,642,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.20.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

