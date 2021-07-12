Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Trading Up 0.4%

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. Approximately 19,747 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 96,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.56.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGDPF shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Beacon Securities lowered shares of Marathon Gold to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.55.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.