Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:PTON) insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,172,625.00.
Shares of PTON stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $116.55. 141,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands.
About Peloton Interactive
Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.