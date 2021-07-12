Mark Partin Sells 5,000 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) CFO Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $567,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mark Partin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $518,950.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Mark Partin sold 5,000 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.24, for a total value of $521,200.00.

NASDAQ:BL traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $113.84. 177,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,832. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.97. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.20 and a twelve month high of $154.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.64 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BL. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackLine in the 1st quarter valued at $4,238,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

