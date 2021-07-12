Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 6,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00.
Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.60. 401,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,383. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $332.66.
SBA Communications Company Profile
