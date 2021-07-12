Mark R. Ciarfella Sells 6,000 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NYSE:SBAC) EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00.

Shares of SBAC stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.60. 401,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,383. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $332.66.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

