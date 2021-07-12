Mark Riggs Sells 2,217 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NYSE:COUP) insider Mark Riggs sold 2,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $564,026.97.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mark Riggs sold 1,322 shares of Coupa Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $321,893.78.

Shares of NYSE COUP traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $264.29. The company had a trading volume of 742,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,418. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

