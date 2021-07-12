Mark Zuckerberg Sells 77,300 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NYSE:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.39, for a total value of $25,693,747.00.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.07, for a total value of $26,364,711.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.29, for a total value of $26,381,717.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.84, for a total value of $26,965,332.00.

On Friday, July 2nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.20, for a total value of $27,379,660.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.06, for a total value of $27,291,538.00.

Shares of NYSE:FB traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $353.47. 429,146 shares of the company traded hands.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

