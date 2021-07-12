MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Stock Position Reduced by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.47% of MarketAxess worth $89,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in MarketAxess by 56.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 80 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.92, for a total transaction of $1,340,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,111,408.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 967 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.08, for a total transaction of $449,732.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,193,224.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $460.77 on Monday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $455.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 0.38.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a net margin of 42.62% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

Several analysts have commented on MKTX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $538.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $545.22.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.