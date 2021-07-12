MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) Insider Sells $1,780,000.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NYSE:MKTX) insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00.

Nicholas Themelis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Nicholas Themelis sold 7,000 shares of MarketAxess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $448.64, for a total transaction of $3,140,480.00.

MKTX stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $461.82. 177,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,933. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

