Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Has $4.26 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,052 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at $2,202,604,000. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,033 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 204.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843,937 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.29, for a total transaction of $5,005,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.78, for a total value of $996,654.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,226,311.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 376,954 shares of company stock worth $89,929,356. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $244.64. 18,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468,357. The company has a market cap of $226.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.47.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.31.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

