Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Increases Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Inherent Group LP acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,104,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Moody’s by 27.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 3.2% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.75.

MCO stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $376.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,295. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $253.17 and a one year high of $377.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $344.08.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 125.60% and a net margin of 35.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

In other news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total transaction of $1,511,397.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total value of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,585 shares of company stock worth $3,166,354 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

